Girl ends life

NAGAPATTINAM
A Plus One student allegedly ended her life at Kondal near Sirkazhi after being scolded by her parents for spending a lot of time playing games on mobile phone.
According to sources, the 16-year-old girl, daughter of a farmer, had spent a lot of time playing games and watching movies on her mobile phone. She was reportedly pulled up by her parents for ignoring studies and spending time on using her mobile phone. Upset over this, the girl consumed poison when she was alone in her house. The neighbours, who came to know about it, rushed her to a hospital in Sirkzhai, but she died. Sirkazhi police are investigating.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 2464005.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath