GH premises sanitised

A clean-up drive of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) here was undertaken by the Tiruchi Fire and Rescue Service personnel to sanitise and disinfect the hospital premises.

A total of 15 firemen and two vehicles were pressed into action for two hours on Thursday morning as they sprayed water mixed with sodium hypochlorite solution, procured by the hospital administration, on the hospital building and surfaces. The work was undertaken following an order by District Collector S. Sivarasu, the fire service personnel said.

Suresh Kannan, Assistant District Fire Officer, Tiruchi region, said that the vehicles- a small fire van from the Srirangam station and a large fire truck from the Cantonment station sprayed the solution on all outside surfaces of the Tiruchi GH.

“The Collector had approached us to clean up the campus. The work was done today," he said.

Focus was on hand railings, doors, benches, outdoor waiting areas. Banners and other displays to generate awareness regarding COVID-19, handwashing techniques have been displayed across various locations on the MGMGH campus. The frequency of cleaning within the buildings by sanitary workers has also been intensified, officials said.