G.Corner vegetable market made exclusive for clientele of retailers, grocers

The G. Corner temporary vegetable market would henceforth be made exclusive for the clientele of retail sellers and grocers.

A decision to this effect was taken at a tripartite talk between the Revenue, Divisional Officer, Police and whole sale traders of Gandhi market held on Sunday.

Collector S. Sivarasu said that under no circumstances would the whole traders at G. Corner, which had been made at temporary wholesale market, be permitted to transact with consumers directly. The traders should sell them only to retail traders and grocery stores. The measure was aimed at preventing the spread of COVID 19 virus.

Pointing out the spread of the virus from a group of traders of Koyembedu market in Chennai, Mr. Sivarasu said that the whole sale traders in Tiruchi should learn a lesson.

They should not entertain consumers. They would not be allowed to shop at G. Corner market. Instead, they could buy vegetables at eight temporary markets operating in different parts of the city. If the whole sale traders are found selling vegetables to the end users, tough action would be taken, the Collector added.