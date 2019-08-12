Fruits, sweets offered to Mannargudi Rajagopalaswamy temple elephant

Fruits and sweets were offered to Rajagopalaswamy Temple elephant Sengamalam in Mannargudi on Monday, commemorating World Elephant Day (WED).

WED was co-founded on August 12, 2012 by a Canadian, Patricia Sims, and Elephant Reintroduction Foundation, Thailand, to create global awareness of the need to save the pachyderms from poaching.

Representatives from various traders and social service organisations led by Balakrishnan, veterinarian and former Animal Husbandry department official, garlanded Sengamalam and offered fruits, greens and sweets. The mahouts, Raja and Karthi, were also honoured.