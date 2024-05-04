Fruit sellers and juice shops do brisk business in scorching summer in Tiruchi

May 04, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With the temperature soaring to 41 degrees Celsius on Saturday, people thronged roadside shops selling fruits, juice, and other items to beat the heat in Tiruchi.

Temporary shops selling watermelon, muskmelon, palmyra fruit, pathaneer, sweet lime juice, sugarcane juice, buttermilk, pearl millet porridge (kamman koozh), and other varieties of juice have sprung up along the roadside in the city.

These shops, operating mostly under trees or near traffic signals and crossroads, are seeing brisk business throughout the day as commuters make a pit stop to grab a slice of watermelon or have a glass of juice to beat the heat. This has become a common sight in major areas such as Puthur High Road, Simco Road in K.K. Nagar, Salai Road, and Madurai Main Road. “Many depend on these shops to quench their thirst as the items are fresh and affordable,” said Duraisamy, a commuter.

K. Sathish, who works at a sugarcane juice stall on Madurai Main Road, said it was a seasonal business that peaks in summer. A glass of fresh sugarcane juice is sold at ₹20. “On an average, I serve over 60 customers a day. I hope the number will increase in the coming days. Customers drop in mostly from noon until 4 p.m.,” he added.

These shops open around 9 a.m. and close by 5 p.m. every day. A. Vishnu, who sells ice apples and pathaneer near Karur Bypass, said that business has doubled in the past week as the temperature is soaring. The pathaneer, a natural summer cooler, helps reduce body heat. A glass of the drink is available at ₹25 while a dozen ice apples are being sold at ₹60.

Huge stocks of watermelons started flooding the markets right from February. “Due to scorching sun and heatwave, many people are preferring fruit juice. The demand for watermelons is high, and I sell watermelons worth more than ₹2,500 a day,” said M. Srinivasan, a vendor on Madurai Main Road. Traders are selling a kg of watermelon at ₹30 and above.