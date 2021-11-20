Fresh cases continue to be low in delta region

The central region reported 103 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Two patients succumbed to the viral infection, one each from Nagapattinam and Tiruchi districts.

In Tiruchi, the total number of patients who contracted the infection continued to be higher than the regional average. A total of 29 patients had reported positive.

In Thanjavur, 23 patients tested positive while the other seven districts in the central region reported less than 20 cases.

Karur reported 18 fresh cases, Nagapattinam registered 14, and Tiruvarur, 11. Mayiladuthurai reported three cases, Ariyalur and Perambalur reported two each and Pudukottai one - the lowest in the region.