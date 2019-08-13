Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII), Chennai, and Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries’ Association (TIDITSSIA) will organise a free training programme on ‘Alternative Energy’ on August 16 at its office in SIDCO Industrial Estate, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Eminent experts will deliver lectures on solar energy, wind energy and tidal energy, and elaborate on their utilisation in various sectors.

The aim of the programme is to disseminate information about the various sources of energy available within our reach and explain to interested entrepreneurs and industrialists the methods of production, S. Punniyamoorthy, TIDITSSIA Secretary, said in a press release.

The participants will be restricted to 50. For registration, contact 0431-2440114 / 2440119 / 9659558111.