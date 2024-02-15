GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four persons get life imprisonment for murder of Pasupathipandian’s associate

February 15, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal District and Sessions Court here on Thursday awarded life sentences to four persons for murdering an associate of Dalit leader late Pasupathipandian.

According to the prosecution, Gopal alias Gopalakrishnan of Karuppathur, 52, an associate of Pasupathipandian and a State-level functionary of an organisation run by the slain leader, was hacked to death at his firm near Lalapettai on October 6, 2021. Gopalakrishnan, who had several cases pending against him in various police stations, was murdered by Raja, 31, of the same village over dispute in erecting flex boards. Raja engaged henchmen to murder Gopalakrishnan.

The Lalapettai police had filed a case and arrested 11 persons in connection with the case.

R. Shanmuga Sundaran, Principal District and Sessions Judge, who heard case, sentenced Raja, Saravanan, 26, of Vayalur, Sundar alias Mavudipet Sundar, 36, and Ravi alias ‘bomb’ Ravi, 26, to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on each of them. The judge awarded two years imprisonment to Suresh and Nandakumar and acquitted four others in the case.

The accused were brought from Central Prisons at Cuddalore and Tiruchi and produced before the judge on Thursday.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / murder / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.