Four killed in accident in Mayiladuthurai

May 02, 2024 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons, including three youths, were killed in a road accident on the Tharangampadi - Sirkazhi road in Mayiladuthurai district on Thursday. The victims were identified as S. Hari (20), T. Akash (20) and M. Mohamed Shahin (19) - all from Pachankuppam village in Cuddalore district and N. Sridharan (48) of Tharangampadi. 

Police sources said the three youths were proceeding in a two-wheeler towards Cuddalore when the vehicle hit a motorcycle that was ahead of them and driven by Sridharan. In the impact of the collision, all the four were thrown out of the vehicles. 

A tractor trailer transporting bricks ran over the three youths killing them on the spot. Sridharan who sustained injuries after he fell down, succumbed later at the Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital. The Poraiyar police are investigating the case.

