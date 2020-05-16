Former professor passes away

Eugene D’Vaz, former professor of English at St. Joseph’s College and a prolific artist in his later years, died after a brief illness on May 15 at the age of 75. He is survived by his wife Joan and daughter Joanna D’Vaz.

Remembered fondly by generations of his college students as a cheerful and energetic teacher in the classroom, D’Vaz worked in St. Joseph's College from the 1970s for 40 years. He had a natural talent for art from an early age and was self-taught of both representational portraits of devotional subjects and abstract, graphic designs. In 2005, after 30 years of effort, he released a CD of illustrations to accompany 103 verses of Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Gitanjali.’

Besides this, D’Vaz, who did his Bachelors degree in Mathematics and switched over to English Literature for his Masters, had an active interest in creative writing. His poems and short stories have been published in journals and magazines.