GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Forest Dept. staff exposed to tree transplantation techniques

Published - May 08, 2024 07:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department, Tiruchi, organised a tree transplantation training programme for its staff here on Wednesday. The importance of tree transplantation and its techniques were emphasised to the Forest Rangers, Foresters, Forest Guards and Forest Watchers.

During the training, the staff received practical exposure on tree transplantation. They witnessed successful transplantation on Government Law College campus in Tiruchi and at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here.

They were also informed about different techniques used for saving the lives of trees. The programme was conducted under the guidance of the Chief Conservator of Forests, Tiruchi, and the District Forest Officer, Tiruchi, a press release from the department said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.