Forest Dept. staff exposed to tree transplantation techniques

The Forest Department, Tiruchi, organised a tree transplantation training programme for its staff here on Wednesday. The importance of tree transplantation and its techniques were emphasised to the Forest Rangers, Foresters, Forest Guards and Forest Watchers.

During the training, the staff received practical exposure on tree transplantation. They witnessed successful transplantation on Government Law College campus in Tiruchi and at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here.

They were also informed about different techniques used for saving the lives of trees. The programme was conducted under the guidance of the Chief Conservator of Forests, Tiruchi, and the District Forest Officer, Tiruchi, a press release from the department said.