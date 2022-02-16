Flying squads on alert as campaigning for civic polls enters last lap in Tiruchi

Allegations fly thick and fast on distribution of cash

As the campaign for the election to urban local bodies reached a feverish pitch, allegations of distribution of gifts in cash and in kind and booth slips to voters were reported in different parts of the city on Wednesday.

Acting on information that AMMK cadre were distributing cash to voters in Ward 4 in Thiruvanaikoil, a flying squad rushed to the spot. On noticing the arrival of the personnel, at least three persons fled the spot. However, the flying squad managed to get hold of two and handed them over to Srirangam police. The squad also seized ₹5,000 from them. It was said that the cadre distributed ₹200 each to a few voters belonging to Ward 4.

An official said that a case would be filed against them for distributing cash.

On complaints of distribution of saris, blouse pieces, stainless steel pots in Veeramamunivar Street on Tuesday, a flying squad rushed there. However, a group of people who were involved in the distribution managed to give the slip, As inputs continued to be received from Veeramamunivar Street, the flying squad maintained a vigil throughout the night.

Similarly, a group of election officials carried out a surprise check at Ariyamangalam on complaints of distribution of cash to voters. However, they detected only distribution of booth slips.

P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman, Returning Officer, Tiruchi City Corporation, told The Hindu that there were complaints of distribution of cash and kind here and there and flying squads had been asked to take action. Each and every complaint would be viewed seriously. It had been noticed that candidates were distributing booth slips with symbols to voters. It was a case of violation, as they could be distributed only by election officials. Out of 8.04 lakh voters, booth slips had been distributed to 7.26 lakh voters so far in 65 wards of the Corporation.

Mr. Rahuman said the flying squads had been sensitised to the steps to be taken in the run-up to the polling. They had been alerted to prevent distribution of cash to voters. The campaign would end at 5 pm on Thursday and no political party or candidate could carry out any form of campaign after the deadline.

Since the campaign for the polls ended on Thursday, candidates made all-out efforts to win over the confidence of the voters.

Leaders of political parties campaigned in the city for the past few days. While DMK youth wing leader Udayanidhi Stalin campaigned for the DMK-led alliance candidates in Tiruchi, former Chief Ministers O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami participated in separate meetings to canvass votes for AIADMK candidates. BJP State president K. Annamalai took part in a public meeting to seek support for BJP candidates.