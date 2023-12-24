Five noon meal centres in Nagapattinam get ISO certification

December 24, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Noon meal centres functioning at five government middle schools in Nagapattinam district have bagged ISO 9001:2015 certification for complying with the Quality Management System in providing nutritious meals to the students.

Official sources said the State government had set a target to get ISO certification for 100 noon meal centres functioning in schools across the State based on a set of parameters, including the presence of a geyser for washing vessels, a device for measuring the temperature of cooked food, gas stove, screens on the windows to prevent insects from entering the room, and presence of a kitchen garden.

Accordingly, a series of inspections were carried out by the Chennai-based Quest Certification (Private) Ltd., the certifying agency, at noon meal centres functioning at schools in Nagapattinam district to check their compliance with norms and efforts were made to provide quality nutritious meal to students. The certifying agency evaluated select noon meal centres in the district and checked their compliance with the set of norms for getting the certification, the sources said.

After the assessment, the ISO 9001: 2015 certificates were given to noon meal centres functioning in Panchayat Union Middle Schools at Akkaraipettai, Athipuliyur near Kilvelur, Thirukkannapuram near Thirumarugal, Kuravapulam and Periyakuthagai near Vedaranyam for complying with Quality Management System in providing nutritious meals to students.

Collector Johny Tom Varghese presented the ISO certifications to the employees of noon meal centres at the Collectorate and hailed their efforts to keep the premises clean and hygienic.