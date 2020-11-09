Firefighters spread message on safe Deepavali

Firefighters of Tiruchi station conducted awareness campaigns at Palakarai and Gandhi Market areas here on Monday driving home to the public safe ways to celebrate the forthcoming Deepavali festival.

A team carried out the campaign explaining the ways to celebrate the festival in a safe manner and urging the public to desist from bursting crackers nearing hospitals and old age homes. The public were also asked not to fire rockets at places where there were thatched roof houses and have a bucket of water nearby while bursting crackers. Pamphlets containing do’s and don’ts to be followed while bursting crackers were circulated by the firefighters to the general public.

Fire and Rescue Services Department officials here said similar campaigns were being organised all over the district by firefighters attached to different stations. The campaigns which commenced a few days ago would continue till the eve of the festival.