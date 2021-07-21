Few takers for seats in private ITIs

While Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) are not unduly worried about the pandemic impact on admission, private ITIs have their fingers crossed.

A majority of the 90 government ITIs made spot admission for 2020-21 session even till February. On the other hand, 476 private institutes had fewer takers and many are on the verge of closure, sources said.

This year, the last date for applying for the first round of admission counselling is July 28. If necessary, more rounds of counselling will be conducted to fill seats, said the head of a government ITI.

Also, admission is being made on the basis of marks scored by students in class IX. The online admission process has necessitated guidance to applicants, most of whom are from rural areas, through facilitation centres.

There is no dearth of placements. However, the pandemic has prompted students passing out from ITIs to look for jobs within daily commuting distance from their homes, heads of institutions said.