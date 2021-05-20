Fear of oxygen shortage looms over private hospitals in Tiruchi

They are increasingly restricting admission to mild COVID-19 cases

Several private hospitals in the city are being forced to deny admission to patients with low oxygen saturation level due to uncertainty over oxygen supply.

According to sources, Tiruchi district reports about 1,200 to 1,500 fresh cases of COVID-19 every day. About 50% to 60% of the patients prefer to quarantine themselves in their homes under telemedicine guidance. The rest turn up at hospitals and several among them indeed require admission. About 20% of them are said to be in need of oxygen support.

As of Wednesday, there are 9,602 active cases. Of them, 4,079 patients are under treatment in government and private hospital and 5,523 in home quarantine.

The situation, which was termed as manageable until two weeks ago, has turned out to be grim with the healthcare infrastructure facing severe strain. Beds are overflowing in private and government hospitals due to heavy influx of patients. The number of patients seeking recommendation from influential persons to get beds, particularly oxygen-supported facility, has gone up manifold in recent days. Even after recommendation, many are not able to secure beds in private hospitals.

According to sources, there are about 25 private hospitals in the district that offer treatment for COVID-19 . Most of them are said to be turning away patients whose oxygen saturation level is below normal mainly due to a mismatch in oxygen supply. They only admit patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19.

There has apparently been shortage in supply of oxygen to private hospitals for the last 10 days. Though the hospitals continue to receive oxygen, the supply has been erratic.

“We do not want to take risk as there is no certainty about supply of oxygen. Each and every life is important. If oxygen storage goes dry, the lives of patients who require oxygen will be in danger. Hence, we have decided not to admit patients who require oxygen,” says a leading doctor of a hospital in Thillai Nagar.

Most of the hospitals are learnt to have deployed point persons to liaise with oxygen suppliers.

On their part, the suppliers prioritise catering to government hospitals.