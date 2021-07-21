Farmers stage demonstration

About 100 farmers owing allegiance to Farmers Forum of India staged a demonstration here on Wednesday condemning Karnataka government’s plea in the Supreme Court against the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river linking project in Tamil Nadu.

The demonstration, which lasted about 30 minutes at the new bus stand, was led by Forum State general secretary G.S. Dhanapathy. Mr. Dhanapathy said the project was a dream project not only for Pudukottai but also for other drought-prone districts as its implementation would ensure diversion of excess Cauvery water during floods through the canal to be dug from Mayanur barrage in Karur district to prevent wastage of water into the sea and flooding.

The decision of the Karnataka government to file a plea in the Supreme Court was condemnable, he said.