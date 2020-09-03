Farmers in 213 revenue villages have not received crop loss compensation: CPI

The Communist Party of India has alleged that farmers in 213 revenue villages in Tiruvarur district have been left out in the list of farmers eligible to receive crop loss compensation for the last three years.

In a memorandum submitted to Collector T. Anand, the CPI, Tiruvarur district office bearers have claimed that the crop insurance company had completed the crop cutting experiments, which forms the base for calculating the compensation for the loss, without involving the farmers’ representatives, village administrative officers and the village panchayat presidents.

Further, procurement of paddy brought from other districts at the direct procurement centres in Tiruvarur district had also compounded the problem. Though the crop on several acres raised in 573 revenue villages in the district was affected by Gall Midge and other pest attacks last year, only around 360 villages were declared as places where crop loss was substantial to become eligible for compensation.

The party urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that all affected farmers in the 213 left out villages were sanctioned compensation immediately. V. Sivapunniyam, CPI Tiruvarur district secretary, M. Selvaraj, Nagapattinam MP, P. S. Masilamani, Tamilnadu Vivasayigal Sangam and others met the Collector and presented the memorandum.

Meanwhile, R. Mutharasan, State Secretary, CPI, will be leading the campaign against the anti-people policies of the Union and State governments at Darasuram near Kumbakonam on Friday. The State-wide event is being organised by the party against the “pro-corporate and anti-secular attitude” of the Central Government and “anti-people” actions of the State government, according to a party release.