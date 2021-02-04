Farmer awarded 23 years imprisonment for sexual assault of minor girl

The Mahila Court at Tiruvarur awarded 23 years of imprisonment to a farmer who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl.
According to the Government Pleader, the culprit, Moorthy of Ramanathapuram near Koothanallur, a farmer, used to visit his friend’s house at Koothanallur. He moved closely with his friend’s 13-year-old daughter and on several occasions in the year 2018 had coerced her to have sex with him when the girl’s parents were not present in the house.
When the girl became pregnant, he forced her to take medicines to abort the foetus and threatened her with dire consequences if she informed her parents about the pregnancy.
However, the victim’s mother came to know about the pregnancy and subsequent abortion in October 2018. She lodged a complaint with the All Women Police, Tiruvarur, and Moorthy was arrested, and charge-sheeted for the offence.
After hearing the case, the Mahila Court on Thursday awarded 10 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting the minor girl, five years for forcing the girl to abort the foetus, five years for trespassing into the house of the minor girl and three years for threatening the girl. The sentences will run concurrently.
