Entrepreneurship for youth in COVID-19 times discussed

Tamil Nadu Dr. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University analysed scope of entrepreneurship for youths during and after COVID pandemic through a five-day webinar, involving eminent scientists and officials.

Hosted by Department of Fisheries Extension, Economics and Statistics, Dr. M.G.R. Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thalainayeru, the webinar that culminated on Friday witnessed 101 participants from ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research), State agricultural universities and private sector who learnt COVID-19 impact on various sub-sectors of fisheries and aquaculture.

Inaugurating the Webinar on ‘Fisheries in COVID times and after: gender, ground truths and growth,’ R. Gajalakshmi, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation, Chennai, said the scope for entrepreneurship development for youth must necessarily be explored notwithstanding the impact of COVID-19. Ms. Gajalakshmi also elaborated on the current scenario in her lecture on ‘Entrepreneurship development for youth in COVID times and after.’

Though the situation was far from safe, the lockdown restrictions had been relaxed for economic revival, G. Sugumar, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, said.

Guest of honour J. Innocent Divya, Collector, The Nilgiris, spoke on measures taken by the government to manage COVID-19 epidemic.

M. Krishnan, Advisor, State Level Project Advisory Committee for Marine Resources, Andhra Pradesh, and S. Ravichandran, Principal Scientist, Information and Communication Management Division, National Academy of Agricultural Research Management, Hyderabad, Telangana, also spoke.