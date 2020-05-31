Eleven test positive, one comorbid patient dies in central region

A patient with comorbid condition died at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital even as 11 patients, including a nurse and a Tiruchi corporation worker rom the central region tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

A 65-year-old man who suffered from hypertension and diabetes was admitted to the Pudukottai GH with difficulty in breathing. According to protocol issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research, a test for COVID-19 was lifted and the patient tested positive. “Although he did test positive for the virus, he did not die from it. The comorbid conditions further complicated his health causing the death,” a senior official at the Pudukottai GH said.

Meanwhile, three patients from Tiruchi, four from Pudukottai and one each from Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur tested positive on Sunday.

In Tiruchi, three patients, including a nurse at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, tested positive. The nurse, a 37-year-old woman, had been treating patients at the isolation ward for COVID-19 patients. “She is responding well to treatment and there is nothing to worry about,” hospital officials said. The family of the nurse has also been tested.

The other two are a 24-year-old man and a 45-year-old man. The 24-year-old returned from another State to the district while the third patient is the corporation worker from Thiruvanaikoil, the official said.

Meanwhile, in Pudukottai, four patients – a 64-year-old man, a 46-year-old woman who returned from Maharashtra and a 65-year-old man tested positive. A 16-year-old girl who returned from Chennai also tested positive. While the 64-year-old man is admitted to the Muthulakshmi Reddy Memorial Government Headquarters Hospital, the others are being treated at Ranees Hospital.

According to an official district communication, a five-year-old girl has also tested positive in Pudukottai. Although source of her infection is unknown, she is being treated at the Ranees Hospital.

In Thanjavur, a 32-year-old man tested positive while in Tirvarur 55-year-old man was found to be suffering from the viral infection.

In Perambalur, a 24-year-old man, the son of a patient who tested positive after travelling to Attur in Salem tested positive on Sunday. The patient was in home quarantine until the test results arrived and has now been shifted to the Salem Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital after the test results returned positive.