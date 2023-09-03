HamberMenu
Electoral reforms are the need of the hour, says Vanathi Srinivasan

September 03, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Electoral reforms are the need of the hour and the discussion on ‘One Nation One Election’ is a part of it, said BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, here on Saturday.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the BJP women’s wing general body meeting in Tiruchi, Ms. Vanathi said, “Over the years, the electoral system in the country has undergone many changes. The strength of the Election Commission was increased and new norms were introduced for the candidates contesting elections. The discussion around One Nation One Election is a part of electoral reforms. The committee formed to take forward the proposal will discuss the possibilities and place it in the public domain for final decision.”

The Central government has provided nearly 10 crore LPG connections to women in its nine years of rule, she said and added the National Democratic Alliance remained intact and more political parties were expected to join the alliance in the future.

