Eid al-Adha congregations cancelled

TIRUCHI
Congregational prayers for the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) have been cancelled in Tamil Nadu this year due to the ongoing precautions taken to stem the spread of COVID-19.
“In view of the extension of the lockdown in the State until August 31, and the spread of Coronavirus, we have advised Muslims not to gather for prayers to celebrate Eid al-Adha, in mosques, Eidgahs, Dargahs and Imambaras this year,” said a statement from the Tamil Nadu Wakf Board.
The imposition of the lockdown also saw the cancellation of prayer gatherings to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, in May this year, it pointed out.
The government, however, as per a notification on July 30 has allowed public worship to be held in small mosques and Dargahs with annual income of less of ₹10,000 in village panchayat, town panchayat and municipal areas, with the prior permission from the Collector concerned, the release pointed out.
