DPC staff relieved from duty

The staff attached to the Direct Procurement Centre, Kudavasal, have been relieved from duty, according to Collector T. Anand.

In a press release, the Collector said based on complaints of malpractices at Kudavasal DPC from farmers, a surprise check was conducted at the DPC by officials on January 10.

During inspection of records, the officials found irregularities including procurement without the required documents. Hence, the staff attached to the DPC had been relieved from duty.