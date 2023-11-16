DMK has failed to fulfil poll promises, says Annamalai

November 16, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - ARIYALUR

BJP State unit president K. Annamalai on Thursday said that the DMK had failed to fulfil the promises made to the people on various issues.

Speaking at a roadside meeting at Senthurai near here as part of his En Mann En Makkal yatra, Mr. Annamalai said that the DMK hoodwinked voters and returned to power by making unviable promises. But most of the promises mentioned in the election manifesto of the DMK were yet to be fulfilled. It would again knock on the doors of voters by unleashing another set of promises in the ensuing Parliament election. The voters should be vigilant over such tactics of the DMK.

Mr. Annamalai accused Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar of serious malpractices in the procurement of spare parts of buses of the State Transport Corporation. There was no transparency over the procurement of spare parts, he alleged.