GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

DMK government sacrificed Cauvery rights for political alliance: forum

Published - May 13, 2024 06:08 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee has charged the DMK government with sacrificing the rights of the State on the Cauvery issue for the sake of political alliance.

Referring to the statement from Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on May 1 that the Karnataka government refused to comply with the directions issued by Cauvery Water Management Authority or the Union government and, hence, the Tamil Nadu government had decided to approach the Supreme Court, Mr. Maniarasan said that pointing fingers at the Centre was nothing but an act of betraying the Tamils, CRRC coordinator P. Maniarasan said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.