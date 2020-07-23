District status has enlarged scope for tourism in Mayiladuthurai

Visitors could well expect improvement of facilities at locations of tourism importance in and around Mayiladuthurai, now that it has attained the status of a district, according to Tourism Department sources.

Besides spiritual tourism, locations of sight-seeing importance also rank high in the priority list of the Tourism Department for development of infrastructure and amenities in and around Mayiladuthurai. The town, known for the Mayuranathaswami Temple, will also feature tourism-friendly features in Poompuhar and Tranquebar. The Poompuhar beach, unique for its white sand, is witnessing a steady rise in the number of visitors.

The Tourism department, which has been sanctioned ₹2.5 crore for development of infrastructure in Poompuhar, has readied a proposal at an estimate of ₹75 lakh for developing facilities to increase tourist footfalls at Tranquebar where the Fort Dansborg, better known as Danish Fort, is located.

According to N. Madhavan, District Tourism Officer, Nagapattinam, facilities such as approach roads, public toilets, rest sheds, changing rooms, and cloakroom would be vital factors that would attract tourists in large numbers to Mayiladuthurai, owing to its vantage location and rail and road connectivity.

Likewise, there was scope for developing backwater tourism in Kodiyampalayam village in Kollidam taluk in the new Mayiladuthurai district, Mr. Madhavan said. The mangrove forests in the area would be a major attraction for tourists. There was also a high possibility for operating boat services between Kodiyampalayam and Pitchavaram in Cuddalore district, which is famed for its mangrove forests, by identifying ideal water lanes in the contiguous stretch of backwaters, the official said.