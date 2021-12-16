Dialysis unit, mammogram centre inaugurated

A dialysis unit and mammogram centre, worth approximately ₹85 lakh, was recently inaugurated at GVN Riverside Hospital on Chennai Bypass Road in collaboration with Rotary Club of Coimbatore with the aim of reaching out to patients in the rural suburbs of the district.

The mammogram would be utilised to screen women from less privileged sections of society and in remote areas for cancer. GVN Hospital physicians would monitor renal cases at the dialysis centre and also raise awareness of related health issues through regular information campaigns.

The development of the project was enabled by Rotary Club of Coimbatore (Rotary District 3201) in association with the Rotary Foundation’s Global Grants programme that focuses on social welfare initiatives.

Senior representatives of GVN Hospital and Rotary Club of Coimbatore were present at the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.