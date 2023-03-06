Devotees take holy dip in Mahamaham tank in Kumbakonam

March 06, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A large number of devotees took a holy dip in Mahamaham tank at the temple town of Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district on the occasion of Masi Maham on Monday.

The 10-day Masi Maham festival began with the hoisting of the holy flag at Sri Adhi Kumbeswarar, Sri Kasi Vishwanathar, Sri Abhi Mukeswarar, Sri Kalahastheeswarar, Sri Gowthameswarar and Sri Vyazha Someswarar temples in Kumbaonam Town on February 25.

The Eka Dhina Uthsavam was celebrated at Sri Baanapuriswarar, Sri Kambatta Vishwanathar, Kottaiyur Sri Koteeswarar, Sakottai Sri Amirthakalasanathar, Sri Ekambareswarar and Sri Nageswarar temples on Monday. The main event of the festival was the ‘theerthavaari during which deities of Lord Siva with Ambal along with panchamurthis from 12 Shiva temples in Kumbakonam were brought in a procession to the four corners of the Mahamaham tank.

Special abhishekams were performed with milk, sandal and turmeric to the Astra Devar of the respective Shiva temples. Thousands of devotees who converged at Mahamaham tank took a holy dip in the tank thereafter. Many devotees performed rituals at the southern end of the tank after taking a holy dip in memory of their ancestors on the occasion of Masi Maham.

A Masi Maha Aarthi was performed at the tank on behalf of Akhila Bharathiya Sanniyasi Sangam and Thenbharatha Kumbha Mela Kumbakonam Mahamaha Trust in which several saints participated.