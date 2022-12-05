  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022, December 5: Round of 16 matches in Qatar today

Detailed Project Report in progress for construction of flyover on Tiruchi-Madurai NH at Panjapur

It will facilitate hassle-free passage from the Integrated Bus Terminal that is under construction

December 05, 2022 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed multi-crore flyover on Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway near the upcoming Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT) at Panjapur here is in progress. 

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was requested to construct the flyover in order to ease congestion near the IBT adjoining the national highway. NHAI officials held a few rounds of meetings with the district administration and Tiruchi Corporation.

Under the proposed plan, the length of the flyover will be around 1.9 km. The cost of the project is expected to be around ₹300 crore, which will be fully borne by NHAI. Preparation of the DPR is in progress in coordination with the district administration and the Corporation, said a senior official of NHAI, Project Implementation Unit, Tiruchi. 

As part of the project, NHAI will lay service roads on either side of the carriageway of the national highway and will also put in place other safety measures.  The flyover has been proposed at Panjapur to facilitate hassle-free entry and exit of vehicles to and from the IBT to the national highway and ease traffic congestion, said the official. 

Vehicles proceeding towards different southern destinations can smoothly pass over the flyover at Panjapur without getting held up. The spot will become an “accident-free zone”, the official said and added that the service roads will segregate traffic which will prevent congestion.  

Construction of the IBT on a little over 40 acres and other allied infrastructure at Panjapur along the highway began in early October. A truck terminal has also been planned there. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.