DEO to forward list of eligible candidates to TNCSC

TIRUVARUR

The District Employment Office would forward the list of eligible candidates for 200 ‘Seasonal Watchman’ posts to the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, Tiruvarur district.

In a press release, Collector T. Anand said that those with minimum qualification of eighth standard were eligible to be appointed as seasonal watchman with the following age restrictions mentioned against their category (as on July 01, 2019): SC/ST/Arunthathiyar – 35 years; BC/MBC/Muslim – 32; FC – 30. A relaxation of 10 years in the age criteria would be allowed for candidates with disabilities.

Adding that the inter-caste married persons, ex-servicemen and persons with disabilities would be given priority in the selection, the Collector said that seniority in registration/renewal for the selection would be as follows: For the priority list candidates - Arunthathiyar up to February 29, 2016; Scheduled Caste (ICMC) – February 19, 2019; MBC – May 13, 2015; BC -July 18, 2012; BC (Muslim) – June 19, 2019 and OC – Persons with disabilities – July 03, 2008.

For the non-priority list candidates the seniority dates would be: ST – November 03, 2003; Arunthathiyar – January 22, 2018; SC – February 13, 2007; MBC – July 25, 2017; BC – December 04, 2013; BC (Muslim) – August 01, 2018 and OC – December 09, 2011.

Hence, eligible candidates were directed to approach the District Employment Office with necessary documents on or before November 27 in order to ensure that their names would figure in the list to be forwarded to the TNCSC, he added.