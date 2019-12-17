Death of suspect in custody triggers protest

The death of a 55-year-old man in custody after being taken for inquiry by a police team in connection with a theft of nearly one kg of gold jewellery in a bus near Samayapuram triggered protest among the victim’s relatives who demanded action against police personnel.

The theft occurred on the night of November 25 when the complainant Nitin Jain of Navi Mumbai — a jeweller — was proceeding to Tiruvannamalai from Tiruchi by a bus carrying the remaining quantity of gold weighing nearly one kg after supplying the rest to the jewellers here.

Police sources said when the bus crossed the city limits the attention of the complainant was apparently diverted apparently by a group. The complaint later found that the jewellery kept in his bag was found missing.

Based on a complaint lodged by Nitin Jain, Samayapuram Police booked a case and launched a probe. Based on CCTV images, four persons including R. Murugan, 55, were picked up for inquiry by a special police team on Saturday.

According to police, Subramani reportedly confessed to the team of having handed over the stolen jewellery to a person in Perambalur. When Murugan was being taken to Perambalur, he is said to have suffered chest pain and was taken to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead on Sunday night. Murugan was from E.B. Road in Tiruchi.

The body was brought to Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital here and a case under Section 176 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was booked in Samayapuram police station following the death of Murugan. A Judicial Magistrate came to hospital where tense moments prevailed with the relatives of victim demanding action against the police personnel responsible for the death of Murugan.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, V. Balakrishnan, SP, Tiruchi, Ziaul Haque and Revenue Divisional Officer Anbalagan held talks with the family members and assured of necessary action.

The post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the relatives in the night.

DIG Balakrishnan told The Hindu that a Sub-Inspector, a Head Constable and a Grade–I Constable had been placed under suspension for negligence in duty. Three persons were arrested in connection with the theft case, police said.