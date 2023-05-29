May 29, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A section of Dalit Christians at Kottapalayam village near Thuraiyur in Tiruchi has alleged caste discrimination at St. Mary Magdalene Church claiming that they were not allowed to involve themselves in church activities and participate in celebrations.

Addressing journalists on Monday, the representatives said around 150 Dalit Christian families were residing at Kottapalayam village, from whom the Parish administration does not collect the mandatory tax nor involves them in church activities.

Though there were no restrictions in offering prayers at the church, only families belonging to the dominant community were considered members of the parish, which comes under the diocese of Kumbakonam. “Although we participate in the feast, the car procession will not come to our street. We have to wait for the car on the street corner to offer our prayers,” charged Raj Nobili, a Dalit resident.

They also allege there were separate cemeteries for both dominant castes and Dalits. Though the issue was taken to the Bishop of Kumbakonam, no concrete steps were taken. “Following a protest held demanding their rights in church activities in July 2022, the revenue department officials visited the village and held peace talks. But nothing changed, so we have sent a complaint to the Pope as well as to the Tiruchi District Collector, Mr. Nobili added.

When contacted, Fr. Augustine, the parish priest said, “The issue has been persisting for years. But, the Dalits did not bring this matter to me so far. We will organise a meeting with both the caste members and take necessary steps to settle the issue amicably.”