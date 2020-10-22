CUB’s water conservation projects highlighted at webinar

Doing its part to promote Niti Aayog initiatives of the Central Government, Kumbakonam head-quartered City Union Bank has implemented projects on conservation of soil and water in the town, creating a positive impact on the lives of people.

Owing to the cleaning, desilting and deepening of Watesamangalam, Valampiran, Semmangulam, Kizhapattu, Edannavasal and Paruthikottai lakes undertaken in association with farmers association, water accruing from the bountiful rains could be stored and the surplus could be drained into Bamini river. Thereby, floods could be prevented and celebration of water festival was enabled, N. Kamakoti, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CUB said, addressing students of Valluvar College of Science and Management, Karur, during a webinar conducted on Sunday, as part of a TEDx event.

As a licence holder of TEDx events, the institution hosted a nine-day event inviting prominent speakers who had contributed for protection of nature. The programme focussing on climate change attracted nature enthusiasts.

Recharge of Seikulam, Banadurai, Cauvery Baghwat padithurai, Pidarikulam, Pachayappa tank, Biragithoppu tank and many other waterbodies had paved way for recharge of aquifer and improvement of soil quality and prevention of erosion, Mr. Kamakoti said, elaborating further on CUB's CSR (Corporate Social Resposibility) initiative. The positive effect of upkeep of the waterbodies was felt after the rainfall during November-December 2017. CUB had also contributed towards creation of percolation ponds, repair of check dams, bunds formation and cleaning up of the supply channels, earning appreciation from various stakeholders, Mr. Kamakoti said.