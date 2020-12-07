Crop loss assessment in progress: Minister

Assessment of crop loss due to Cyclone Burevi is in progress in Tiruvarur district and initial assessment has indicated that nearly 14,000 families were affected due to the inundation caused by the cyclone, Food Minister R. Kamaraj said here on Monday.

Mr. Kamaraj who inspected the affected areas in Thiruthuraipoondi and Muthupettai areas along with Minister for Higher Education and Agriculture K. Anbazhagan said 42,764 persons from 14,118 families residing in areas vulnerable to flooding were accommodated in 211 rescue and relief camps in the district. Food and other requirements were being provided to them.

Health check-up camps were also being conducted at the camp sites as well as the affected villages. So far waterlogging in 54,627 hectares of cultivated fields have been reported and partial or full damage to 1,606 dwelling units have been brought to the notice of the district administration, he said. About 132 heads of cattle were also reported to have perished in the heavy rain, the Food Minister said. The final figure of loss could be ascertained only after completion of the ongoing assessment, he said.