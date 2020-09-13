COVID positive candidate refused permission

A COVID-19 positive candidate was refused permission to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a centre in Karur on Sunday.

Sources said the candidate belonging to Vellakovil in Tiruppur district had tested positive for the virus on Friday. The 19-year-old candidate was subjected for the test after the death of his father a few days ago.

The candidate had no lung infection and was asked to be in home quarantine. Since he was asymptomatic, he decided to go to V.S.B Engineering College at Karudayampalayam, one of the three centres in Karur district for NEET examination.

Accompanied by his relative, the candidate came to the centre and expressed his inclination to take up the examination. However, the examination officials at the centre cited a circular which stated that COVID-19 patients would be given a separate chance to write the test. Following this, the candidate returned home.

The candidate’s relative told The Hindu that the staff at the centre were polite and responsive, and acted with promptness.