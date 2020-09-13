COVID positive candidate refused permission

A COVID-19 positive candidate was refused permission to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a centre in Karur on Sunday.
Sources said the candidate belonging to Vellakovil in Tiruppur district had tested positive for the virus on Friday. The 19-year-old candidate was subjected for the test after the death of his father a few days ago.
The candidate had no lung infection and was asked to be in home quarantine. Since he was asymptomatic, he decided to go to V.S.B Engineering College at Karudayampalayam, one of the three centres in Karur district for NEET examination.
Accompanied by his relative, the candidate came to the centre and expressed his inclination to take up the examination. However, the examination officials at the centre cited a circular which stated that COVID-19 patients would be given a separate chance to write the test. Following this, the candidate returned home.
The candidate’s relative told The Hindu that the staff at the centre were polite and responsive, and acted with promptness.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath