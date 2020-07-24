COVID helplines launched

The Tiruchi Corporation on Friday launched helplines for residents suffering from cold, fever and other symptoms of COVID-19 but are unable to reach a fever clinic.

Through the helplines, the civic body plans to monitor the health of residents and conduct doorstep checks for fever, if necessary. While door-to-door checks and fever camps will continue to be held, the helpline will reduce the anxiety of residents. With change in weather and other factors, many are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said,“There are elders, women with infants and others who are unable to get themselves checked. Many are also afraid to visit fever camps. For these people, we will go to their doorstep ourselves. If the patient seems to have COVID-19 symptoms, a sample will immediately be lifted.”

A special team of six people have been trained and appointed to handle the helpline. “When a patient complains of symptoms, they will guide them to the nearest fever camp or if they are unable to visit, with put a health official directly in touch with them,” Mr. Sivasubamanian said.

Those suffering from cold, fever, cough, sore throat can dial the toll-free helpline, contact their zonal office or send their queries on WhatsApp. The WhatsApp number is 83001 13000, the toll-free number is 1800 425 5396. The zonal office numbers are: Srirangam - 76395 11000, Ariyamangalam - 76395 22000, Ponmalai- 76395 33000 and K. Abhishekpuram - 76395 44000.

Residents can also call these numbers to alert authorities on entry of travellers from other high-risk States or districts or about neighbours or relatives who are experiencing fever symptoms.