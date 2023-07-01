HamberMenu
Court convicts six in a bid to smuggle iron balls to LTTE in 2007

July 01, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Essential Commodities and NDPS Act Cases at Pudukottai on Friday convicted six persons and acquitted five others in the case relating to seizure of 4, 500 kg of iron balls that was meant to be smuggled to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam and ganja weighing nine kilograms besides ₹10 lakh in cash. The case was booked by the Q Branch CID, Tiruchi in March 2007. 

Prosecution sources said the Court convicted Arulseelan, a Sri Lankan Tamil, Sugu alias Sugumar, Sukumar and Ramesh Kumar to undergo one year imprisonment each. It sentenced Jeyaraman to undergo five months imprisonment and Balamurugan to undergo three months imprisonment. The court also imposed fines on them.

