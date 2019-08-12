Tiruchirapalli

Country-made bombs seized

more-in

Muthupettai police have seized country-bombs and other explosive materials from a house at Jambavanodai Melankadu village on Sunday.

The seizure came after a tip-off that country-made bombs were being produced at a house under the guise of fire-cracker manufacturing.

A team led by Inspector Rajesh searched the house of Mathiazhagan, 56, at Jambavanodai Melankadu and seized 150 country-made bombs, fuse wires, 14 flower pots and other crackers.

Muthupettai police have registered a case and are on the look out for Mathizahagan.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 9:35:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/country-made-bombs-seized/article29025737.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY