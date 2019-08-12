Country-made bombs seized

Muthupettai police have seized country-bombs and other explosive materials from a house at Jambavanodai Melankadu village on Sunday.
The seizure came after a tip-off that country-made bombs were being produced at a house under the guise of fire-cracker manufacturing.
A team led by Inspector Rajesh searched the house of Mathiazhagan, 56, at Jambavanodai Melankadu and seized 150 country-made bombs, fuse wires, 14 flower pots and other crackers.
Muthupettai police have registered a case and are on the look out for Mathizahagan.
