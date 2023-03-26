Construction of new bus stand at Thirumanilaiyur hangs in balance

March 26, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KARUR

The order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has raised a question mark over the construction of a new bus stand at Thirumanilaiyur.

With a view to decongesting the existing bus stand in the city, the Karur Corporation came with a few proposal a few months ago to construct a new bus stand at Thirumanilaiyur.

Though a few forums expressed apprehension over the project, citing litigations and its proximity to water bodies, the Government allotted a sum of ₹ 40 crore to build the bus stand on 12.14 acres of land. Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji subsequently inaugurated the work about six months ago.

An Erode-based firm, which bagged the contract, was asked to complete the project within 18 months. As per the plan, the bus stand would have 85 bus bays to operate the city and long-route buses with two air-conditioned waiting halls. To serve the passengers and bus crews, two air-conditioned restaurants would also be constructed in addition to a cloakroom. Construction of a parking lot, a mother feeding centre, an automated teller machine, an administrative room and two ticket counters were among the part of the project.

About 25% of the construction work of the new bus stand is said to have been completed. In such a scenario, the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Chennai on Thursday imposed a penalty of ₹25 lakh on Karur Corporation for beginning construction of a bus stand close to a water channel at Thirumanilaiyur. Acting on a case filed, against the establishment of the bus stand, by S. Thangavelraj, the NGT ordered the suspension of the work until obtaining clearance and directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to assess the environmental impact and damage caused by the construction.

Sources said that no work was carried out at the project site since the NGT passed the order.

When contacted, N. Ravichandran, Corporation Commissioner, told The Hindu that he was yet to receive the detailed order of the NGT. Follow-up actions would be taken based on it.