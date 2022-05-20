Colleges look for more clarity on UGC’s guidelines on dual degree programmes in physical mode

:

Principals of arts and science colleges do not see much scope for offering dual degree programme in physical mode as suggested by the University Grants Commission from the 2022-23 academic session.

Though guidelines have been issued by the UGC on conduct of two full-time academic programmes in physical mode, the college heads say more clarity is needed on the provision that a student can pursue these programmes, provided that in such cases, class timings for one programme do not overlap with that of the other.

The UGC has stated that a student can also pursue two academic programmes - one in full-time physical mode and another in Open and Distance Learning (ODL)/Online mode; or up to two ODL/Online programmes simultaneously. However, catering to the subject preferences of students requires coordination at different levels, a Principal of an autonomous arts and science college in Tiruchi said.

Another challenge is in fulfilling the UGC’s stand that there should be no hard separations between arts and sciences, between curricular and extracurricular activities, between vocational and academic streams, etc., in order to eliminate harmful hierarchies among, and silos between different areas of learning; multidisciplinarity and a holistic education across the sciences, social sciences, arts, humanities, and sports for a multidisciplinary world in order to ensure the unity and integrity of all knowledge.

There is also the requirement that the degree or diploma programmes under these guidelines must be governed by the regulations notified by the UGC and also the respective statutory/professional councils, wherever applicable. Colleges, on the other hand, expect a single-window mechanism for seamless transformation into multi-disciplinary pursuits, another Principal said. The objective is appreciable, but the conditions are not, as such, favourable, he explained.

The UGC has favoured the two full-time academic programme in line with the National Education Policy - NEP 2020 to make education "more experiential, holistic, integrated, inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented, learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible, and, of course, enjoyable".

The policy envisions imaginative and flexible curricular structures to enable creative combinations of disciplines for study, that would offer multiple entry and exit points, thus removing currently prevalent rigid boundaries and creating new possibilities for life-long learning and involve critical and interdisciplinary thinking.

