Collector issues notice to NHAI for poor condition of highways

Collector T. Prabhu Shankar has issued a notice to the senior officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for failing to carry out repairs and maintenance of two highway stretches in Karur district.

In the notice to the Project Directors of NHAI, who govern the Karur-Tiruchi highway and Karur-Dindigul highway, Mr. Shankar, who is also the Chairman of Traffic Advisory Committee, said that the two highways had suffered extensive damage at various spots. The motorists had been finding it difficult to drive on the damaged portions of the highways. Toll was being collected from the road users at Manavasi on Tiruchi-Karur highway and Velan Chettiyur on Karur-Dindigul highway. But the highways had not been maintained up to the standard.

He said that he had also asked the NHAI officials concerned on several occasions to carry out repair and maintenance work so as to prevent accidents. They had been asked to take steps to install lamp posts and put up signboards, But no improvements had taken place till now. Hence, the officials concerned should reply on the steps taken to solve the issues within 10 days. Otherwise, he would be forced to recommend to the Union Ministry of Surface Transport and Highways to remove the toll plazas and stop collection of user charges, said Mr. Shankar