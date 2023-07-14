CM inaugurates working women’s hostel in Tiruchi and Perambalur districts

July 14, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - TIRUCHI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the newly-built working women’s hostel at Heber Road in Tiruchi via video-conferencing from the Secretariat in Chennai.

The 160 bedded hostel which was built at the cost of ₹5.63 crore has two and four sharing rooms, purified drinking water facilities, 24/7 security arrangements, free WiFi, biometric attendance, and a recreation hall. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar was present at the hostel during the inaugural ceremony.

In Perambalur, the renovated working women’s hostel near the District Central Library was inaugurated by the Chief Minister. Social Welfare and Women’s Rights Department spent a sum of ₹36.90 lakh on the renovation of the facility.

Similarly, the hostel is also equipped with 60 beds, purified drinking water facilities, 24/7 security arrangements, free WiFi, biometric attendance, and a recreation hall. Facilities to check the availability of rooms and make a reservation as per the requirement are made available through the website.

Mr. Stalin also inaugurated the Industry 4.0 Technology Centres set up in collaboration with Tata Technologies at a cost of ₹34.65 crore each at Perambalur and Alathur government vocational training centres.

These centres are equipped to provide training as per the current needs of the industrial companies with modern technology such as Laser Cutter, 3D Printer, Robotic Welding Machine, CNC Machines, IOT Kit and ANSYS & Mastercam have been set up and will be functioning from this academic year.