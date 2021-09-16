Closure of MBA programme disappoints students

Several thousands of students in the newly-converted government arts and science colleges that were earlier constituent units of Bharathidasan University are a disappointed lot over the abrupt closure of MBA programme.

After the conversion process, the college heads are reluctant to approach the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to continue with the programme, student representatives say.

Until the colleges were under the purview of Bharathidasan University, the AICTE permission was not considered compulsory for MBA as the university had secured an order from the Supreme Court to that effect a decade back. The onus is on the college heads and the Directorate of Collegiate Education for continuing with the MBA programme in the interests of students, according to a teacher.

In Tamil Nadu, seats for MBA and MCA are being filled based on TANCET Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test conducted by Anna University. This factor is now being emphasised by the Directorate of Collegiate Education, according to a faculty of one of the converted government arts and science colleges.

Last month, students of Government Arts and Science College, Lalgudi, had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin seeking his intervention for continuity of the MBA programme.

As a constituent unit of Bharathidasan University in 2011, it had started five PG programmes: M.A. Tamil, M.A. English, MBA, M.Com and M.Sc. Computer Science. The MBA programme was closed with effect from 2019. The government must permit the college to offer the programme during 2021-22 in the interests of students in rural parts, the memorandum signed by about 50 students said.

According to the faculty, it is still not too late for the college heads to approach the AICTE for approval. There is no requirement of laboratory for MBA programme. Teaching faculty, learning materials and classroom are all that are required for MBA programme. The college heads must lose no time in arranging for inspection by AICTE team for resumption of MBA programme, the teachers say.