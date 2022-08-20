Centre maintaining vigil on docking of Chinese vessel in Sri Lankan port, says Union Minister

Measures in the interest of national security will be taken, says Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Saturday said the Centre was closely watching the situation arising out of the docking of a Chinese satellite tracking vessel at the Hambantota port in Sri Lanka.

On the vessel being allowed to dock at the Sri Lankan port despite strong reservations expressed by India, he said whatever measures that needed to be taken in the interest of national security would be taken.

On the retrieval of Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka, he said in a brief interaction with reporters at the Tiruchi airport that the judicial process was on at an international level. Hence, it would not be proper for him to comment on the subject.

On the chances of implementing the concept of “one nation and one election” in the country, the Minister said it was being debated. A decision would be taken at an appropriate time.

The Tamil Nadu BJP had been vehemently exposing corruption, nepotism and irregularities in the DMK government. People of the State were rallying behind the BJP. It would get maximum support from people in the future, Mr. Muraleedharan said.