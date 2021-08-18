Tiruchirapalli

Central region report 337 fresh positive cases, six more fatalities

The central region reported 337 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Six more deaths due to the infection were also reported in the region.

Three patients succumbed to the illness in Nagapattinam, two in Tiruchi and one in Tiruvarur.

On Wednesday, 109 fresh cases were reported in Thanjavur and 59 in Tiruchi.

Tiruvarur reported 39 fresh cases and Nagapattinam, 36. In Pudukottai district, 32 patients reported COVID-19 positive and in Mayiladuthurai, 23.

Meanwhile, 18 fresh cases were reported in Karur and 15 in Ariyalur districts.

Perambalur continued to retain its spot as the district with the least number of fresh cases in the central region with six cases reported on Saturday.


