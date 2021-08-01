Central districts report slight increase in COVID-19 cases

Districts in the central region reported 376 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. There was an increase in the number of cases reported, compared to the previous days. The number of deaths, however, continued to be low with four casualties reported due to COVID-19 in the central districts.

Two patients succumbed to the illness in Tiruchi while one patient each died in Perambalur and Thanjavur. The other six districts reported no COVID-19 deaths.

In Thanjavur, 126 patients tested positive for COVID-19, continuing to reflect the spike reported over the last few days. Meanwhile, Tiruchi district reported 69 cases.

Tiruvarur district reported 50 fresh COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Nagapattinam, district reported 45 fresh cases, while Pudukottai and Ariyalur reported 25 each. In Mayiladuthurai district, 15 patients reported COVID-19 positive and in Karur, 13. Perambalur district continued to record the lowest COVID-19 cases among the central districts with eight fresh cases.