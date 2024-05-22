GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

CBCID issues summon to one person in Vengaivayal case for inquiry

Published - May 22, 2024 07:48 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The CBCID has summoned one person in the Vengaivayal case where human faeces were mixed into the water tank at the village in 2022.

The agency has been investigating the case for more than a year and has questioned 221 people. Thirty-one were taken for DNA tests and five for voice test.

CBCID DSP Kalpana Dutt is investigating the case.

Sources said that one person from Venagivayal village in Muttukkadu panchayat had been issued summons to appear before the Pudukottai CBCID office for an inquiry on Thursday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.