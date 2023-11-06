Cauvery water to be released for Tula Utsavam at Mayiladuthurai

November 06, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Mayiladuthurai district administration has taken steps to release adequate water in the Cauvery to celebrate the Tula Utsavam following the demands of residents and activists.

Collector A.P. Mahabharathi told The Hindu that steps are under way to release 180 to 200 cusecs of water in the Cauvery river ahead of the Tula Utsavam scheduled on the last day of Tamil month Aippasi which falls on November 16 at Tula Ghat in Mayiladuthurai.

He said he had requested the senior officials of Water Resources Department to release water and pointed out to them the importance of the festival. He said the request of the district administration has been approved and water is likely to be released in a couple of days.

During the month-long festival celebrated every year during the Tamil month of Aippasi, thousands of devotees from Mayiladuthurai and its neighbouring districts converge at ‘Tula Kattam’ (Tula Ghat) on the banks of the Cauvery and take a holy dip.