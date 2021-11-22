Campus Connect

MoU signed

The Department of Management Studies, Srinivasan Arts and Science College, Perambalur, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IIM-Kozhikode and MakeIntern for providing 'Campus to Corporate' training to students by creating the ambience of IIMs. A Zonal Centre for 'Campus to Corporate’ Training Camp was inaugurated on the occasion. Similar training programmes were conducted for the students over four years to enable them gain a global outlook and perform well in national competitions. The college and department was recognised by IIM as 'Centre of Excellence'.

International meet

The Department of Chemical Engineering, National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi organised an online International Felicitation Conference on the theme ‘Environmentally Benign Processes, Products and Materials for Sustainable Ecosystems (EBPPM – 2021)’ in honour of its retired professor N. Anantharaman. Invited lectures were delivered by eminent faculty members including Piran Kidambi, Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Sreenivasan Ramaswami, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; S. Sundramoorthy, Pondicherry Engineering College, Pondicherry; Manish Kumar, University of Peradeniya; Satyavrata Samavedi, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, Ramasubramanian, Technip India Limited, Chennai; Ganesh Bhadti, President (Operations), M/s. Sheshasayee paper mills, Erode; and Lukathuyavan, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia. A total of 37 papers were selected for oral presentations in six sessions. Presiding over, Institute Director Mini Shaji Thomas, recalled Mr. Anantharaman’s role as mentor to students and the teaching community.

Webinar held

A webinar on the excellence Series ‘Enhance Your Employability’ was organised by the Department of Fashion Technology, Shrimati Indira Gandhi College. C. Ashok Kumar, Founder, Oasis Hometex Pvt. Ltd., Karur, handled a session on the importance of basic traits such as attitude, confidence, adaptability, presentation, stress management, team work and time management. He emphasised on exploring knowledge, looking for challenges, and on being open to new experiences. K. Meena, Secretary, presided over. K. Chandrasekharan, M.S., Chief Executive Officer, and Principal S. Vidhyalakshmi also addressed the students.

Food biotechnology

J.J. College of Arts and Science (Autonomous) Pudukkottai, hosted a special lecture programme on ‘Emerging food microbiome research and opportunities in food biotechnology' under the aegis of Jenner Club of PG and Research Department of Microbiology. K. Srinivasan, Adjunct Faculty, from National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Thanjavur. explained the increased interest in the microbiome application technologies and innovations for maintenance of digestive health. Mr. Srinivasan spoke on research related to food biotechnology.

First prize at YUTRY 2.0

A team representing MAM Business School won the first prize at YUTRY 2.0, a business plan presentation contest conducted by Yi Trichy at National College. Of the four teams from the institution that made it to semi-finals, the one that presented the business plan for ‘Grammathu Keerai’ detailing the importance of greens and production and marketing of spinach wrappers, chocolate, snacks, and spinach powder using all types of greens won the first prize. The products presented by the other three teams constituted MUSA (Banana Fibre), Milkshake (making nutritious drinks using small grains such as cashews, rye, and corn), Granny’s Gift (Natural Beauty Care Products such as lotus powder, conifer powder, aroma oil, clay pearls and gold powder), and ‘Pie’ (Making cloth wallet and bags using waste cotton fabrics in the factory). The panel that evaluated the business plans consisted of Senthil Nathan, CEO- Aazhi Publisher; G. Suresh Kumar, CEO and Founder-MacAppStudio; C.K. Kumaravel, CEO- Naturals Salons and Spa; and Kumar Vembu, CEO and Founder- GoFrugal Technologies.

Importance of Tamil

National College conducted a webinar for students of PG and Research Department of Computer Science to highlight the importance of Tamil language. Manikavasaga, Head, Department of Tamil, spoke about Tolkaapiyam, and on the greatest literary works during the Sangam period brought out by people in various occupations including pottery, agricutlure, and business. Tamil literary personalities made significant contributions to the National Independence Movement, Mr. Manickavasagan said. K. Raghunathan, college secretary, also addressed the participants. Principal R. Sundararaman presided over.